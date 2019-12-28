Report: Inter Miami set to hire Diego Alonso as first head coach

Inter Miami is reportedly set to hire their first head coach on Monday.

First reported on the broadcast of ESPN Deportes’ Jorge Ramos y su Banda show, and followed up by the Miami Herald, Diego Alonso is linked to the open position. Alonso, 41, has led both Liga MX sides Pachuca (2016) and recently Monterrey (2019) to Concacaf Champions League titles during his managerial career.

Alonso was fired by Monterrey in Sept. 2019 after a poor start to the Clausura season. He’s also managed Bella Vista, Penarol, Guarani, and Olimpia after retiring from playing in 2011.

As a player, Alonso played 16 seasons abroad, totaling 114 goals in 325 career first-team appearances. He most notably played for La Liga sides Valencia and Atletico Madrid, while also winning eight caps with the Uruguayan Men’s National Team.

Should Alonso be hired, it will end a lengthy coaching search for Miami’s front office. Former NYCFC boss and current Nice manager Patrick Vieira, as well as now-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti had been linked with the position.

Inter Miami has continued to solidify their roster heading into their debut season in MLS. The club has already acquired MLS veterans such as Lee Nguyen, Alvas Powell, and Ben Sweat, while also being linked to the likes of Roman Torres and Juan Agudelo.

Miami opens its league schedule on March 1st at defending Supporters’ Shield winners LAFC.