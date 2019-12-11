SBI Video Q&A (December Edition)

shares
By: Ives Galarcep | 51 minutes ago Follow @soccerbyives
MLS, USMNT, Featured, SBI Live Q&A
Giovanni Reyna returned to UEFA Youth League play with Borussia Dortmund’s Under-19 side on Tuesday and shined for his team. Reyna scored two goals and registered two assists, helping Dortmund to a 5-1 (…)
Sporting KC made a huge acquisition to its attacking ranks heading into the 2020 MLS season. The club announced Tuesday they’ve acquired Mexican striker Alan Pulido from Liga MX side Chivas de Guadalajara. (…)
Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg saw their dreams of advancing in the UEFA Champions League end Tuesday with a tough defeat to defending champions Liverpool. It may have been a defeat, but the team walked (…)
Barcelona knew they would finish as group winners coming into Tuesday’s clash with Inter Milan, but Ernesto Valverde’s side wanted to end group stage play on a high note. The La Liga side did just that (…)
The New York Red Bulls parted ways with long-time goalkeeper Luis Robles on Nov. 21. He had an idea that was happening well before then. The Red Bulls and Robles split last month after seven-and-a-half years (…)
MLS Supporters’ Shield winners LAFC will face a tough debut in the 2020 Concacaf Champions League, after being one of 16 teams to learn its fate for the competition on Monday night. LAFC will open the (…)
A trio of U.S. Men’s National Team players have been named to the Concacaf Nations League Best XI for the tournament’s group stage. Jordan Morris, Weston McKennie, and Aaron Long were selected to the (…)
Eight spots are up for grabs this week in Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League group stage, with eight teams already clinching spots into the Round of 16. Bayern Munich and Tottenham will meet for the (…)
It was Reunion Monday in Major League Soccer, with two high-profile players seeing loans turned into permanent transfers while another player returned from Europe for a second go-round with the MLS team he (…)
Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League group stage is upon us and Group H remains wide open for the top two spots. Christian Pulisic and Chelsea are on the outside looking in right now, needing a win for a (…)
