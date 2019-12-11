Sporting KC acquires forward Alan Pulido as Designated Player

Sporting KC made a huge acquisition to its attacking ranks heading into the 2020 MLS season.

The club announced Tuesday they’ve acquired Mexican striker Alan Pulido from Liga MX side Chivas de Guadalajara. Pulido has been signed to a Designated Player contract for a club-record transfer fee. His contract will run through the 2023 MLS season and he will occupy an international roster spot.

“We are very excited to add Alan Pulido to our roster ahead of the new season,” Sporting Kansas City Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes said. “He is a winner, has a terrific work rate and embodies all of the attributes we value at our club. We also want to thank Chivas for being an incredibly professional partner and appreciate the relationship we have created with them. Alan is ready for this new challenge and looks forward to getting started with us on the field in January.”

Pulido, 28, joins after scoring 12 goals for Guadalajara in the 2019 Apertura season. Guadalajara finished 10th in the league table, two points out of the final playoff spot. From 2016-19′, Pulido scored 39 goals in 116 combined appearances for Guadalajara, winning the 2017 Clausura title, the 2017 Copa MX, and the 2018 Concacaf Champions League title.

Pulido began his career with fellow Liga MX side Tigres, totaling 127 appearances and 41 goals in five seasons. He also played for Greek sides Olympiakos and Levadiakos, totaling six goals in 17 combined appearances over three seasons.

After working through the ranks with the Mexican National Team, Pulido has earned 13 caps for El Tri, scoring five goals. He last appeared for El Tri in 2018, making four appearances.

Sporting KC missed the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2019, struggling with numerous injuries throughout the season. The club will see several talented players return in 2020 including; Johnny Russell, Tim Melia, and Gianluca Busio.