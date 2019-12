CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying schedule finalized

The road to Qatar 2022 has been made crystal clear for South America’s 10 nations.

The draw for World Cup Qualifying in CONMEBOL took place in Asuncion, Paraguay on Tuesday morning, and it revealed the complete 18-round schedules that will begin next March and stretch over two years for the South American countries.

Matchday 1 will see Uruguay play Chile, Colombia take on Venezuela, Brazil face off with Bolivia, Paraguay battle Peru, and Argentina fight Ecuador.

The pair of SuperClasicos between traditional heavyweights Brazil and Argentina will take place on Matchdays 6 and 14. The Brazilians will host the first meeting on October 13, 2020 while the Argentines will play in front of their fans on September 7, 2021.

Once again, all 10 nations will play each other home and away in this typically intense qualifying format. The top four finishers will automatically advance to the World Cup in Qatar, while the fifth-placed team will take on the winner of Oceania’s qualifying stage in a two-legged playoff for a spot in the 2022 tournament.

Here is the complete schedule for CONMEBOL’s 2022 World Cup Qualifiers (home teams listed first):

MATCHDAY 1

March 26, 2020

Colombia vs. Venezuela

Brazil vs. Bolivia

Argentina vs. Ecuador

Paraguay vs. Peru

Uruguay vs. Chile

MATCHDAY 2

March 31, 2020

Chile vs. Colombia

Ecuador vs. Uruguay

Bolivia vs. Argentina

Peru vs. Brazil

Venezuela vs. Paraguay

MATCHDAY 3

September 3, 2020

Argentina vs. Paraguay

Brazil vs. Venezuela

Colombia vs. Uruguay

Chile vs. Peru

Bolivia vs. Ecuador

MATCHDAY 4

September 8, 2020

Uruguay vs. Brazil

Ecuador vs. Colombia

Peru vs. Argentina

Venezuela vs. Chile

Paraguay vs. Bolivia

MATCHDAY 5

OCTOBER 8, 2020

Argentina vs. Uruguay

Colombia vs. Brazil

Venezuela vs. Ecuador

Chile vs. Paraguay

Bolivia vs. Peru

MATCHDAY 6

October 13, 2020

Peru vs. Venezuela

Brazil vs. Argentina

Paraguay vs. Colombia

Ecuador vs. Chile

Uruguay vs. Bolivia

MATCHDAY 7

NOVEMBER 12, 2020

Argentina vs. Chile

Bolivia vs. Venezuela

Peru vs. Colombia

Brazil vs. Ecuador

Uruguay vs. Paraguay

MATCHDAY 8

NOVEMBER 17, 2020

Venezuela vs. Uruguay

Colombia vs. Argentina

Ecuador vs. Peru

Chile vs. Bolivia

Paraguay vs. Brazil

MATCHDAY 9

March 25, 2021

Peru vs. Uruguay

Bolivia vs. Colombia

Venezuela vs. Argentina

Ecuador vs. Paraguay

Chile vs. Brazil

MATCHDAY 10

March 30, 2021

Brazil vs. Peru

Paraguay vs. Venezuela

Argentina vs. Bolivia

Uruguay vs. Ecuador

Colombia vs. Chile

MATCHDAY 11

June 3, 2021

Uruguay vs. Colombia

Ecuador vs. Bolivia

Venezuela vs. Brazil

Peru vs. Chile

Paraguay vs. Argentina

MATCHDAY 12

June 8, 2021

Colombia vs. Ecuador

Bolivia vs. Paraguay

Brazil vs. Uruguay

Argentina vs. Peru

Chile vs. Venezuela

MATCHDAY 13

September 2, 2021

Uruguay vs. Argentina

Peru vs. Bolivia

Brazil vs. Colombia

Paraguay vs. Chile

Ecuador vs. Venezuela

MATCHDAY 14

SEPTEMBER 7, 2021

Colombia vs. Paraguay

Bolivia vs. Uruguay

Argentina vs. Brazil

Chile vs. Ecuador

Venezuela vs. Peru

MATCHDAY 15

OCTOBER 7, 2021

Ecuador vs. Brazil

Paraguay vs. Uruguay

Chile vs. Argentina

Venezuela vs. Bolivia

Colombia vs. Peru

MATCHDAY 16

OCTOBER 12, 2021

Bolivia vs. Chile

Peru vs. Ecuador

Brasil vs. Paraguay

Uruguay vs. Venezuela

Argentina vs. Colombia

MATCHDAY 17

November 11, 2021

Uruguay vs. Peru

Colombia vs. Bolivia

Brazil vs. Chile

Argentina vs. Venezuela

Paraguay vs. Ecuador

MATCHDAY 18

November 16, 2021

Bolivia vs. Brazil

Ecuador vs. Argentina

Peru vs. Paraguay

Chile vs. Uruguay

Venezuela vs. Colombia