USMNT to open 2020 with friendly versus Costa Rica

The U.S. Men’s National Team will begin 2020 training on the other side of the world, but will play its first match of the new year in a familiar locale against a familiar opponent.

The USMNT will take on Costa Rica on February 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The friendly will take place after the USMNT finishes its January camp in Doha, Qatar, where the team will hold camp from January 5-25 at the Aspire Academy before returning to Los Angeles ahead of the Costa Rica friendly.