Weah back in training with Lille, no timetable for first team action

A few days after Tyler Adams returned to first team training, Timothy Weah has followed suit in France.

Weah returned to training on Thursday with Ligue 1 side Lille, but remains unlikely to feature this weekend. He made the move to Lille this summer from Paris Saint-Germain for roughly $12 million, but has only made two appearances this season.

The 20-year-old has been dealing with a hamstring injury since late August, which forced him to miss both September and October’s international breaks with the U.S. Men’s National Teams.

Although he’s won eight senior caps with the USMNT, Weah played a major role for the U.S. Under-20’s this past summer at the U-20 World Cup. He helped Tab Ramos’ team reach the quarterfinals for the third-consecutive time, scoring four goals in the tournament,

Weah has only played 74 minutes in Ligue 1 this season, also fighting with several other young strikers for action.

Lille are currently fourth in France’s top-flight with 25 points earned through 16 matches. The team has five matches remaining in 2019, with a Champions League group stage showdown against Chelsea and a Coupe de la Ligue date with Monaco in between three league matches.

Weah’s next possible time to represent the USMNT will be in 2020, with no international matches coming in December.