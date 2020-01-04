Clemson's Robbie Robinson wins MAC Hermann Award

Robbie Robinson’s outstanding junior 2019 season ended with him earning the highest individual honor in NCAA Men’s Soccer on Friday.

The Clemson University forward won the MAC Hermann award, which is given to the top player of the season. Robinson edged out Virginia junior midfielder Joe Bell and Georgetown senior defender Dylan Nealis for the honor.

Robinson, one of the four members of the 2020 Generation adidas class, is the third player in Clemson history to win the award and the first since Wojtek Krakowiak in 1998.

Robinson led the nation in points (45), was tied for the lead in goals with 18, and registered nine assists. He was the first Clemson player since 1998 to record multiple hat tricks in a single season, while also winning the Atlantic Coastal Conference (ACC) Offensive Player of the Year award.

Clemson reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 College Cup before falling to Stanford in penalty kicks.

Up next for Robinson is the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, which takes place on Thursday.