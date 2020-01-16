Former USMNT boss Klinsmann fails to present coaching license

Former U.S. Men’s National Team head coach and current Hertha Berlin manager Jurgen Klinsmann is in a tricky situation abroad.

Klinsmann has failed to present the German Football Association an up to date coaching license at Berlin, with the Bundesliga season set to resume this weekend. The German-American stated in an interview with German outlet Bild that he left the required paperwork at his home in California.

The 55-year-old took over as manager on an interim basis back in November, but could see his assistant coach Alexander Nouri promoted in charge of the team should he not have his documents handed in by Sunday’s match against Bayern Munich.

Hertha Berlin are currently 12th in the table, and have posted a 2-2-1 record since Klinsmann took over as interim manager. This weekend’s trip to Bayern will be Klinsmann’s first meeting with his former club since managing the Bavarian side in 2008-09′.

“When I got on the plane to Berlin, I did not think that I would require my coaching license and the proof of continuing education because I did not know I would become the Hertha coach,” Klinsmann said.

“And I simply forgot the documents at Christmas. Currently, no-one is at my California home because my wife is at my daughter’s place of study. But I am on the case to provide all necessary documents.”

Klinsmann earned his coaching license back in 2000 and it has to be renewed every three years by presenting proof and credentials of continuing education.

Following their home date with Bayern on Sunday, Hertha Berlin travels to Wolfsburg as they try to climb up the Bundesliga table.