Former USMNT boss Klinsmann fails to present coaching license

Americans Abroad

Former U.S. Men’s National Team head coach and current Hertha Berlin manager Jurgen Klinsmann is in a tricky situation abroad.

Klinsmann has failed to present the German Football Association an up to date coaching license at Berlin, with the Bundesliga season set to resume this weekend. The German-American stated in an interview with German outlet Bild that he left the required paperwork at his home in California.

