FOX Sports, Concacaf agree to three-year TV deal

FOX Sports will be the home of several major U.S. Soccer-related events for the next three years.

Concacaf announced Monday that it has agreed to a three-year deal with FOX Sports for the confederation’s English language TV rights. The agreement begins this week with live coverage of the Concacaf Women’s Olympic Qualifiers. In addition, the deal includes the Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament, the Concacaf Champions League, and the next two Concacaf Gold Cups.

“FOX Sports is an excellent partner for Concacaf and we are extremely pleased they have invested in our rights across so many competitions, beginning with what should be an exciting Women’s Olympic Qualifiers,” Concacaf President Victor Montagliani said. “They have an outstanding track record of delivering high-quality soccer coverage that reaches big audiences making this great news for fans, international teams across the region and clubs competing in our Champions League.”

The Concacaf Women’s Qualifying Tournament begins Tuesday which includes current FIFA Women’s World Champions, the U.S. Women’s National Team. The USWNT are joined by Canada, Jamaica, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Haiti and St Kitts & Nevis for the two regional spots at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“FOX Sports is excited to further its commitment to the sport of soccer through this new agreement with Concacaf,” FOX Sports President Mark Silverman said. “The U.S. Women’s National Team captivated a country with its World Cup victory last summer, and we’re honored to showcase this inspirational team once again as they begin their Olympic journey this week. Furthermore, we look forward to offering more men’s soccer, including the next two editions of the Gold Cup and the U.S. Men’s National Team Olympic Qualifiers.”

The Concacaf Champions League begins in February with five MLS teams taking part in this year’s tournament. LAFC, NYCFC, Seattle Sounders, Atlanta United, and Montreal Impact all begin group stage play in mid-February against teams from Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

As for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, it is scheduled to take place from July 2-25th. 12 of the 16-team field has already been determined with heavyweights like the USMNT, Mexico, and Costa Rica already qualified.