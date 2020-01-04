Gooch continues good form with brace in Sunderland win

Lynden Gooch can’t stop scoring for Sunderland in his return to the starting lineup.

The American midfielder scored a pair of goals in the Black Cats’ 3-1 home league win over Lincoln City on Saturday. Gooch now has seven league goals this season, including three in his last three starts for Phil Parkinson’s side.

With Sunderland leading 1-0 after 20 minutes, the hosts continued to keep the pressure on at the Stadium of Light. Gooch finished easily in the 23rd minute after a mix up at the back allowed the 24-year-old to nod home his first of the game.

Gooch continued a three-goal in ten-minute span in the 30th minute after being played in on goal. He stroked home his second goal of the first-half to put the Black Cats ahead 3-0.

Lincoln City pulled a goal back, but finished second best on the day as Sunderland earned their first win of 2020. Gooch was substituted off in stoppage time with the points in the bag for the home team.

Parkinson’s side move up to ninth in the EFL League One with 35 points. Up next is a home date with Wycombe Wanderers on Jan. 11th. Gooch will aim to build off his seven goals, which is his best haul in a season yet on Wearside.