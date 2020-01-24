Honduras set to host 2020 Concacaf U-20 Championship

The Concacaf Under-20 Championship is headed to Central America.

Concacaf announced that Honduras will host the 2020 version of the tournament from June 20 to July 5. All matches will be played at either Estadio Francisco Morazan or Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano, in San Pedro Sula.

“We are honored, excited and grateful with the Confederation for naming Honduras as host of the 2020 Concacaf Under-20 Championship,” said FENAFUTH president Jorge Salomon. “It is a great opportunity to showcase San Pedro Sula to the world, as it is a city characterized by its cheerful people, its simplicity and a vast culture inherited by our ancestors, which will predominate throughout the competition.”

The Concacaf U-20 Championship will determine the confederation’s representatives in the 2021 U-20 World Cup in Indonesia. The top 16 teams in the Concacaf U-20 rankings have been drawn into four groups with the top three finishers moving on to the knockout rounds, where they will be joined by the top four teams in a 17 team preliminary group stage.

The U.S. U-20 National Team will play in Group E with Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Saint Kitts and Nevis. Here is the full draw.

Group E: United States, Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Saint Kitts and Nevis

Group F: Mexico, El Salvador, Canada, and Aruba

Group G: Panama, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, and Suriname

Group H: Honduras, Cuba, Guatemala, and Antigua and Barbuda

Once the group stages are complete. the remaining 16 teams will play single game knockout matches with the semifinalists moving on to the U-20 World Cup next year.

The United States is the defending champion. The Americans defeated Mexico in the 2018 final, 2-0, with Alex Mendez, who now plays for Ajax’s reserve team, scoring both goals.