Michael Bradley to miss approximately four months following ankle surgery

Michael Bradley will play no part in Toronto FC’s first few months of the 2020 MLS regular season.

Toronto FC confirmed Wednesday that Bradley will miss approximately four months of action after undergoing successful surgery on his right ankle. Bradley sustained the injury on Nov. 10th in TFC’s 3-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders in the 2019 MLS Cup.

The 32-year-old re-signed with TFC this offseason via a deal that no longer makes him a Designated Player. The injury was not believed to be serious at that point, but was labeled by TFC general manager Ali Curtis on Monday as being “very severe and complicated.”

Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore lamented on Monday how Toronto FC managed Bradley’s situation.

“Make no mistake, in my opinion, for me, it was handled poorly,” Altidore told reporters. “This was an injury from two months ago and it’s not the first time this has happened (at the club). … For two months to have gone by and now he’s having surgery and out until June.”

The injury will rule Bradley out of the U.S. Men’s National Team March friendlies against Wales and the Netherlands.

TFC opens the 2020 MLS season on Feb. 29th at the San Jose Earthquakes.