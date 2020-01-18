Lynden Gooch's winner leads Sunderland over MK Dons

Lynden Gooch isn’t showing any signs of cooling off for Sunderland.

The American winger scored his eighth league goal of the current EFL League One season on Saturday, helping the Black Cats past MK Dons 1-0. Gooch’s goal came in the final stages of the league clash at Stadium MK, extending the club’s current unbeaten run to seven matches.

It was Gooch’s third consecutive match with a point and his third match out of the last five with a goal. He has already set a new career-high for goals in a single season.

He also won seven of nine individual duels, successfully completed two dribbles, and made four recoveries in the match. The 24-year-old continued to earn first team minutes under Phil Parkinson after dealing with an ankle injury over October and November 2019.

Currently sitting sixth in the League One table, Sunderland continues a busy stretch of matches on Jan. 24th against Doncaster Rovers.