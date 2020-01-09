Nashville SC lands three first-rounders to lead MLS Draft Day

Nashville SC began the day with just one first-round pick, but the expansion side’s wheeling and dealing led to three first-round selections on a busy MLS Draft Day.

Nashville selected Indiana defender Jack Maher, Wake Forest right back Alistair Johnston and Charlotte goalkeeper Elliott Panicco in the first round of Thursday’s MLS Draft. Nashville SC capped its busy day by taking Nashville native and Clemson midfielder Tanner Dieterich with the 28th overall selection.

Inter Miami kicked off draft-day proceedings by selecting Robbie Robinson with the first overall pick, then took Georgetown defender Dylan Nealis third overall.

The New York Red Bulls traded up to take Patrick Seagrist, a left back from Marquette, sending $100,000 in General Allocation Money to the Chicago Fire for the pick. The Red Bulls also selected Cherif Dieye with the 15th overall pick.

Here’s a closer look at every trade that occurred on Thursday:

New York Red Bulls receive No. 10 pick (Patrick Seagrist) from Chicago Fire in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Monday.

Nashville SC receive No. 11 pick (Alistair Johnston) from Colorado Rapids for $75,000 in General Allocation Money.

Nashville SC receive No. 13 pick (Elliot Panicco) from New England Revolution for $100,000 in Allocation Money ($50,000 in GAM and $50,000 in TAM).

D.C. United receive No. 21 pick (Simon Lefebvre) from Philadelphia Union for the No. 17 spot in the MLS Allocation Rankings. Philadelphia could also receive $50,000 in GAM pending certain performance metrics regarding Lefebvre.

Here’s a full list of Thursday’s MLS SuperDraft selections:

Round One

1. Inter Miami – Robbie Robinson, Clemson, Forward

2. Nashville SC – Jack Maher, Indiana, Defender

3. Inter Miami – Dylan Nealis – Georgetown, Defender

4. Vancouver Whitecaps – Ryan Raposo – Syracuse, Midfielder

5. Orlando City – Daryl Dike – Virginia, Forward

6. New England Revolution – Henry Kessler, Virginia, Defender

7. Columbus Crew – Miguel Berry, San Diego, Forward

8. Houston Dynamo – Garrett McLaughlin, SMU, Forward

9. Montreal Impact – Jeremy Kelly, North Carolina, Defender

10. New York Red Bulls – Patrick Seagrist, Marquette, Defender

11. Nashville SC – Alistair Johnston, Wake Forest, Defender

12. San Jose Earthquakes – Tanner Beason, Stanford, Defender

13. Nashville SC – Elliot Panicco, UNC Charlotte, Goalkeeper

14. FC Dallas – Nkosi Burgess, Seattle, Defender

15. New York Red Bulls – Cherif Dieye, Louisville, Midfielder

16. Portland Timbers – Aaron Molloy, Penn State, Midfielder

17. FC Dallas – Cal Jennings, Central Florida, Forward

18. Minnesota United – Noah Billingsley, UC Santa Barbara, Defender

19. Toronto FC – Nyal Higgins, Syracuse, Defender

20. Real Salt Lake – Dayonn Harris, Connecticut, Midfielder

21. D.C. United – Simon Lefebvre, Temple, Goalkeeper

22. NYCFC – Jesus Perez, UI Chicago, Midfielder

23. Atlanta United – Patrick Nielsen, Michigan State, Defender

24. LAFC – Paulo Pita, Marshall, Goalkeeper

25. Toronto FC – Achara, Georgetown, Defender

26. Chicago Fire – Jonathan Jimenez, Pacific, Defender

Round Two

27. San Jose Earthquakes – Jack Skahan, North Carolina, Winger.

28. Nashville SC – Tanner Dietrich, Clemson, Midfielder.

29. FC Cincinnati – Rey Ortiz, Portland, Forward.

30. New England Revolution – Simon Lekressner, California, Defende

31. Orlando City – Joey DeZart – Wake Forest, Midfielder

32. Vancouver Whitecaps – Daniel Gagliardi, FIU, Goalkeeper

33. Toronto FC – Malick Mbaye, Clemson, Defender

34. Houston Dynamo – Luka Prpa, Marquette, Midfielder

35. Seattle Sounders – Danny Reynolds, UNC Wilmington, Defender

36. New York Red Bulls – Wallis Lapsley, UC Davis, Goalkeeper

37. Colorado Rapids – Robin Afamefuna, Virginia, Defender

38. San Jose Earthquakes – Jon Bell, UMBC, Defender

39. Orlando City – Jonathan Dean, Central Florida, Defender

40. FC Dallas – Manuel Ferriol, James Madison, Midfielder

41. New York Red Bulls – Deri Corfe, Wright State, Forward

42. D.C. United – Josh Fawole, Loyola, Forward

43. New England Revolution – Keegan Meyer, High Point, Goalkeeper

44. Orlando City – Austin Aviza, Providence, Goalkeeper

45. L.A. Galaxy – Tom Smart, Akron, Defender

46. Real Salt Lake – Michael Wetungu, Michigan State, Defender

47. Columbus Crew – Remi Prieur, Saint Mary’s, Goalkeeper

48. NYCFC – Felicien Dumas, Notre Dame, Defender

49. Columbus Crew – Danny Griffin, Providence, Midfielder

50. LAFC – Jack Hallahan, Michigan, Midfielder

51. Toronto FC – Simon Waever, Indiana, Defender

52. Seattle Sounders – Timo Mehlich, UNLV