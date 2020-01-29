Report: Bobby Wood finalizing move to FC Cincinnati

Bobby Wood’s quest for regular playing time has reached a roadblock in Germany, but a new report suggests he could be heading to Major League Soccer to recharge his career.
The 27-year-old forward is in the process of securing a move to MLS side FC Cincinnati, German outlet Bild reported on Tuesday. The report claims that Wood’s representatives are heading to Cincinnati this week to finalize the move that could see Wood join Cincinnati on a free transfer.
Wood has been out of the USMNT picture since interim head coach Dave Sarachan’s tenure in 2018, and has recently gone cold in Germany, scoring just 10 times across 78 appearances in his stints with Hamburg and Hanover since 2017, which is a far cry from his 17-goal season at Union Berlin in 2016.
Cincinnati recently missed on Uruguayan target Gastón Pereiro, who is on his way out of Dutch side PSV, and head coach Ron Jans has indicated that another attacking piece would be the primary focus of the club’s transfer business before departing for preseason training.
“I’m very satisfied with the players we have now, but we’re still working on the offense to have some more players coming into the roster.”
After letting Fanendo Adi depart to Columbus Crew on waivers, Wood would be perceived to be the club’s primary striker after Jans has indicated recent DP addition Yuya Kubo would be primarily relied on for wing support.
The also club added former Atlanta United striker Brandon Vazquez from Nashville in exchange for TAM during the expansion draft, and still has Darren Mattocks from the club’s inaugural MLS campaign, but Mattocks’ three goal season could be one of the caveats prompting the securing of a primary option.
I was worried that Wood would be a DP.
Gaston, would been greatest signing MLS’s history: outstanding performer in Europe without being over 30 year.
LikeLike
They could have used some of the roster devices to take his salary impact down, and then spend the DP on another player. I’d expect a player of his type to be in the neighborhood of $1m or at least high 6 figures. But if you have roster tools left then you can chop that down to a lower number on the cap. DP is a cap exception and a team who wants to actually spend could save that for someone else.
LikeLike
Good for him, we could use a younger good CF and he’s gotten a raw NT deal on club form. You don’t suddenly get untalented. Hopefully this will work out and be his platform onto the team and ahead of the works in progress and the overrated veterans.
LikeLike
So he’s supposed to continue getting call ups even if he’s not playing at all for his club? That’s not how it works, and for good reason because the NT is not a place for players to get in form or for developing them, it’s supposed to be for players who are playing the best at the time. If we start to call in players that aren’t playing or who need to get in form then we are essentially taking all of the honor and prestige away form what a call up means! Bobby needs to get it together before he gets back in the NT
LikeLike
Where does it say “that’s not how it works?” This is not a MLB all star team where you have to make the ballot with a certain amount of innings or at bats in order to get votes. This is supposed to be the best team we can field. Some of our best players are in awkward club situations. That doesn’t change that Wood has scored on Hex teams Zardes never has. One is simply better than the other. Y’all confuse “talent” with “form.” GB’s annoying teams are seemingly selected by form and analytics. But Horvath and Wood are still good no matter what their club situation is. It’s your loss if you want to act like this should be picked on a spreadsheet instead of by who actually looks good. And historically this is how it was done because once in a while Keller or Beasley or the like made mistakes, and it’s dumb to punish good players for temporary career issues.
LikeLike
FWIW Wood led the NT in goals in 2018. Just like Weah had a NT goal, and Sargent 2, when they could barely see a first team field. Ditto Green at the 2014 world cup. There is so much fake cant taken as gospel that has no basis in actual fact. We start Zardes all the time based on club form. Does it ever translate? It’s a backwards argument like a second rate team would make. Meanwhile England might start an EPL sub because they get talent vs form.
LikeLike
That could be a good move for both team and player. I don’t think he even comes close to being one of the best in MLS, but the team needs something. And for him, he will be carrying a team, should be getting playing time even when he struggles, in a great league.
LikeLike