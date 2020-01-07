Report: Former Rapids boss Hudson set to become USMNT U-20 head coach

U.S. Soccer reportedly has its new Under-20 Men’s National Team head coach.

Former Colorado Rapids head coach Anthony Hudson is set to become the new U.S. Under-20 head coach, according to a report by the Washington Post. Hudson, 38, has been out of coaching since being fired by the Rapids last May.

U.S. Soccer has been in search of a new U-20 head coach after Tab Ramos left for the Houston Dynamo coaching vacancy in October. Ramos led the U-20’s to three consecutive quarterfinal appearances in World Cup play, with the latest coming in Poland last June.

Hudson totaled an 8-26-9 record in regular-season play with the Rapids. Prior to his short MLS stint, Hudson was the manager of both the New Zealand and Bahrain Men’s National Teams, totaling a 12-13-14 combined record for both countries.

He also coached Tottenham Hotspur’s reserve side back in 2010, as well as English Conference Premier club Newport County in 2011.

The U.S. Under-20s are kicking off training camp in Bradenton, Florida this week, and will have camp at IMG Academy at the same time as the U.S. Men’s National Team, which was forced to change its January training camp location away from Qatar.