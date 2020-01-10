Reports: Galaxy continue chase for Chicharito

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has been linked with a move to the L.A. Galaxy and the Mexican forward is reportedly showing mutual interest in a move to MLS.

Hernandez had been linked with the Western Conference club this week, despite being only four months into a contract with La Liga side Sevilla. The Galaxy were reportedly set to offer Sevilla $10 million for the El Tri man.

“What Chicharito wants most is to play,” ESPN Deportes Sergio Dipp reported. “It’s not the first time that an MLS team is chasing him, but it is the first time that Chicharito is interested in an MLS [move].”

Hernandez has struggled for any consistency at Sevilla this season, scoring one goal in nine appearances. The 31-year-old has failed to play more than 20 games since the 2016-17 campaign for Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic now gone from the Galaxy, Guillermo Barros Schelotto is seeking a top forward to replace the Swede. Hernandez has totaled 156 professional goals between stints at Manchester United, Guadalajara, Real Madrid, West Ham United, Bayer Leverkusen, and Sevilla.

He’s also scored 52 goals in 109 appearances for El Tri, but only two goals in 2019.

The Galaxy returned to the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2019, before being eliminated by rivals LAFC in the Western Conference Semifinals. Their 2020 MLS schedule gets underway on Feb. 29th at the Houston Dynamo.