Report: Atlanta United trade Julian Gressel traded to D.C. United

Julian Gressel’s time in Atlanta has apparently come to an end.

The 2017 Rookie of the Year is being traded by Atlanta United to D.C. United, according to The Washington Post, in exchange for a $1 million sum of allocation money.

Gressel and Atlanta United have been at an impasse this winter with regards to a potential contract extension. The main issue was a desire from the 26-year-old Gressel for a significant raise, one that Atlanta United was not willing to give him.

D.C. United is, however, and will reportedly pay him more than $700,000 per year over the next four seasons, a notable raise from the $114,000 he made in 2019.

Gressel has been a mainstay for Atlanta United from the very beginning of his career in 2017. He has appeared in 98 regular season games for the Five Stripes, scoring 15 goals and providing 35 assists. Last season, he appeared in all but one game and scored eight goals, including a pair in the playoffs.

