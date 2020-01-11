Servania added to U.S. Men's National Team January camp

FC Dallas midfielder Brandon Servania has been added to the U.S. Men’s National Team January camp roster.

U.S. Soccer announced the decision on Saturday, which now sees Gregg Berhalter’s roster bumped up to 26 players. Servania had a strong debut MLS season in 2019, making 19 combined appearances for FC Dallas. He scored two goals and registered three assists for the club.

This will be Servania’s first senior call up to the USMNT, after making seven appearances for the USMNT Under-20 side since 2018.

Berhalter’s side continue its January camp in Bradenton, Fla. ahead of its first match of 2020. Feb. 1st will see the USMNT host Concacaf rivals Costa Rica at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Cali.

It will be the first match of a busy 2020 schedule which also will see the USMNT face the Netherlands in a March friendly in Amsterdam. The Concacaf Nations League semifinals kick off as well in June before 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying begins in September.

Here’s an updated look at the current USMNT roster:

GOALKEEPERS : Sean Johnson, Bill Hamid, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Turner.

DEFENDERS : Julian Araujo, Reggie Cannon, Chase Gasper, Justen Glad, Aaron Long, Mark McKenzie, Sam Vines, Walker Zimmerman.

MIDFIELDERS : Brenden Aaronson, Christian Cappis, Bryang Kayo, Sebastian Lletget, Paxton Pomykal, Cristian Roldan, Brandon Servania, Jackson Yueill.