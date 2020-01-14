USMNT brass to weigh whether to include Christian Pulisic in Olympic plans

Christian Pulisic may be an entrenched starter with the senior U.S. Men’s National Team, but there is a chance that we could see him play with one of the program’s youth sides later this year.
The 2020 Olympics are set to take place in Japan in the middle of summer, and there is a possibility that Pulisic could suit up for what is essentially the USMNT U-23s exists — assuming of course that the Americans qualify for the competition.
At just 21-years old, Pulisic is age-eligible for the youth tournament and could be brought in to help lead the team if both his release from Chelsea is secured and if the USMNT‘s brass deems his inclusion is in the best interest of all parties.
“Things like that will definitely be discussed,” said new USMNT general manager Brian McBride on Monday. “That will go all the way through (U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart), through myself, and through (USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter) and of course Jason Kreis, who is the Olympic coach.”
Having the talented winger play in an international competition such as the Olympics could help further his development, especially after he missed out on the chance to gain experience at the 2018 World Cup following the Americans’ qualifying catastrophe. This summer’s event would pit Pulisic up against several of the game’s fellow up-and-comers, and provide another platform to further showcase his abilities.
That said, the USMNT‘s decision-makers realize it may not be in the attacker and the program’s benefit to try and rely on him in Asia this summer. The Olympics coincide with the expected initial stages of preseason for Chelsea, and having Pulisic away from his club during that important stage could hinder his chances of winning a starting spot over the course of the Premier League campaign.
As such, the USMNT leaders plan to weigh all options with regards to Pulisic’s availability.
“The positions are given away within Chelsea’s squad in the beginning of their quest to get ready for the league and we have to look at that too,” said Stewart. “We might have the influence of a player going to the Olympics but not playing for a longer period of time (at his club) leading into World Cup Qualifiers and even into a World Cup later on. It’s not an easy process.
“We will look at the talented players that we have within the player pool and then see where those gaps are and filling those with elderly players and men’s national team players that can gain that experience but very closely engaging with clubs, not jeopardizing their future at the club as well because that will hurt us in the long run.”
Of course, there is no guarantee that the Americans even make it to Japan. The USMNT U-23s have not qualified for the Olympics since 2008, missing the last two editions, and were recently drawn into a tough qualifying group that includes both Mexico and Costa Rica.
The Concacaf Olympic qualifying tournament takes place mostly during the March FIFA fixture window, but clubs aren’t obligated to release players for Olympic qualifying. That means it is unlikely players like Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Sergino Dest would play a part. The 13 Olympic-eligible players currently in the USMNT January camp, including Reggie Cannon, Paxton Pomykal and Mark McKenzie, are expected to make up the nucleus of the Olympic qualifying team.
Has anyone asked Christian? Maybe he has dreamed of repping USA at Olympics, consequences be damned. Or maybe he wants to stay with Chelsea, and not give up his hard-fought place in the rotation of one of the best clubs in the world.
that’s my sentiment, as well.
whatever CP22 wants to do is ok by me.
I think we can all agree that if it’s left up to Pulisic he’ll want to play in the Olympics bc he loves repping the national team and playing with his age eligible teammates.
it smacks of desperation to reinsert as a U23 a player you “graduated” out of youth play before even U20. it’s part of our inferiority complex that we see our U23 issues — for a team that barely exists for a few months each 4 years — as not mature soccer reality of a more professional team — GB/UK rarely enter, and Germany often doesn’t qualify — and instead as a development failure. even if you put him back in the pipeline, it’s not an international date, he has to get released, and he won’t be.
I mean, your making a lot of assumptions and if i recall the likes of Neymar, Messi and others have been released for the Olympics as over age players so lets not jump the gun. Furthermore if the caliber of player already mentioned arent too big to play in the Olympics then why would Pulisic be? And its about winning trophies, so this idea that it accomplishes nothing playing in Tokyo this summer is in my opinion really silly
It is just too much. International breaks every month, non stop international tournaments. You know the clubs will play them too much.
Too much.
Bad idea. We need him for real matches such as the Hex and not wear him down with useless events such as the Olympics.
i wouldn’t say it’s completely useless, but to me our decisionmaking should be more player specific** and in pulisic’s case i agree that he in particular starts to look very very tired when overused. pulisic is not landon. **by player-specific i mean that like our current obsession with club affiliation and playing time should get more nuanced. reyna is being fast tracked to dortmund’s first team but we’re still handling him like a kid for our system. meanwhile aaronson who couldn’t make U20 gets treated like NT material just for starting in MLS. and there are players like Weah and Lewis whose NT performance seems to have nothing to do with playing time, while Wood gets very rusty when not used. quit doing so much one size fits all.
“know your players and treat them as individuals.”
No. Pulisic is too good for that age group, that spot is less establish talent, and at this moment we have no replacement for Pulisic. Maybe Reyna is playing beyond 17 yr, or the kid Astonvilla with Slavic name.
people are talking about Reyna like a kid. Reyna is on the Sargent fast track and will now be training with Dortmund first team with a roster number. at this rate he will be unavailable in the summer as a first team player. meanwhile the US will treat him like a kid. the irony is we used to anticipate this kind of fast developer back in the landon/beasley/pulisic days. now we will wait for dortmund to say he’s ready. for a team with players around the world we are getting passive and deferential.
“We will look at the talented players that we have within the player pool and then see where those gaps are and filling those with “elderly” players” Does this mean Wondo and Altidore?
Pulisic will be injured at the time so this is a moot point.
No. Absolutely not. He’s already proven to be made of glass. He cannot afford to risk injury. In fact, I want no regular USMNT player anywhere near the Olympics. I’d prefer not to even use the 3 allotted over-age players if we make it.
