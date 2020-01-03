USMNT U-23 prospect Tillman joins Greuther Furth

Timothy Tillman is on the move from Bayern Munich.

The U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team prospect has joined 2. Bundesliga side Greuther Furth after signing a two-and-a-half year deal on Friday. Furth also holds an option for 2023.

Tillman, 20, was a part of Furth’s Academy from 2009-15 before moving to Bayern Munich. He made 31 appearances for Bayern II during his time with the club, while also appearing 13 times between FC Nuremberg’s first and second teams on loan.

“Timothy has great talent and now wants to finally arrive in the men’s area,” Furth Managing Director Rachid Azzouzi said. “We will support him in this and are happy to have him back in Fürth at the start of the training.”

Tillman struggled with injuries so far this season, but is fit and ready to help Furth in their fight for promotion. He has yet to appear for any of the U.S. Youth Teams, but is eligible to represent them in the future.

“I worked hard in rehab to be fit for the second half of the season,” Tillman said. “I am very happy to be back at my youth club, back at the shamrock.”

Tillman will be the second American player on Furth’s senior roster this season, joining Julian Green. Furth is eighth in the second-division standings this season, and return to league play on January 28th.

