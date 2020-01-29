Wednesday Ticker: Fernandes, Richarlison, and more

Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement for Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Premier League club has agreed with Sporting Lisbon to a deal worth up to £68 million for Fernandes. Fernandes still has to undergo a medical with the club as well as settle on personal terms. (REPORT)

Everton have reportedly rejected an £85 billion bid from Barcelona for Brazilian forward Richarlison. (REPORT)

Tottenham have bolstered its attacking front with the signing of Steven Bergwijn from PSV. Bergwijn signed a deal through 2025 and will look to help fill the void left by the injured Harry Kane. (REPORT)

West Ham United added Slavia Prague midfielder Tomas Soucek on-loan for the remainder of the season. There is an option for the Hammers to buy Soucek on a permanent deal. (REPORT)

Despite being rivals in the German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich midfielder Thomas Muller has high praise for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho. (REPORT)

Newcastle United will reportedly acquire left back Danny Rose on-loan from Tottenham. (REPORT)

Manchester City will meet Aston Villa in the 2019-20 Carabao Cup Final after the teams advanced from this week’s semifinal second legs. (REPORT)

Liverpool moved to 19 points clear of second-place Manchester City in the English Premier League title race. (REPORT)

Arsenal have added defender Pablo Mari on-loan for the remainder of the season. The former Manchester City defender never played at the Etihad, but has played for NAC Breda, Flamengo, and Girona. (REPORT)

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is reportedly set to join Estudiantes on-loan. Rojo has only made nine appearances in all competitions this season. (REPORT)

Real Madrid advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey after a 4-0 beatdown of Zaragoza. (REPORT)

Birmingham City have added striker Scott Hogan on-loan from local rivals Aston Villa. Hogan scored three goals in 15 appearances on-loan with Stoke City this season. (REPORT)

Paderborn added a young midfielder to the mix from Premier League side Everton. 21-year-old Anthony Evans has joined the Bundesliga side in hopes to helping the side avoid relegation. (REPORT)