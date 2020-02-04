Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Adams, Chandler square off in DFB Pokal, and more

RB Leipzig may have dropped to second in the German Bundesliga, but Julian Nagelsmann’s group will be focused this week on advancing in the German DFB Pokal.

Leipzig hosts Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday in the Round of 16 with a pair of American players possibly going head-to-head. Tyler Adams and Timmy Chandler are on good runs of form coming into this clash, after just meeting in league play in January. Adams has made four appearances for Leipzig since returning from injury appearing at right back and in midfielder. The 20-year-old will hope for another start on Tuesday as his team tries to exact revenge on Frankfurt after a recent 2-0 league loss.

Chandler has started six matches in-a-row for Adolf Hutter’s side, scoring two goals including a late equalizer this past weekend. The 29-year-old veteran has helped his team to a current three-match unbeaten run and could feature once again this week.

Elsewhere, Josh Sargent and Giovanni Reyna could go head-to-head in German DFB Pokal play. DeAndre Yedlin and Duane Holmes seek advancement in the FA Cup while Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Monterrey in Liga MX action.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

FA Cup

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Northampton Town on Tuesday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Oxford United on Tuesday.

Matt Miazga is OUT (Injury) for Reading.

Germany

DFB Pokal

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Hertha Berlin on Tuesday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Kaiserslautern on Tuesday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Lille on Tuesday.

Tim Weah is OUT (Fitness) for Lille.

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Paris FC on Tuesday.

Belgium

Cup

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Royal Antwerp on Thursday.

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Zulte Waregem on Wednesday.

Greece

Cup

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face AEK Athens on Wednesday.

Scotland

Premiership

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Hearts on Wednesday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Hibernian on Wednesday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Monterrey on Wednesday.