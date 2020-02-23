D.C. United's Arriola to miss 2020 MLS season

Paul Arriola is unlikely to play a minute in the upcoming 2020 MLS season.

D.C. United confirmed Saturday that Arriola will undergo ACL reconstruction surgery on Monday. The playmaker suffered the injury back on Feb. 15th in a preseason match and is now expected to be out at least nine months.

D.C. United midfielder Paul Arriola will undergo anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgery on Monday, Feb. 24 after tearing his ACL in a preseason match on Feb. 15. Team physician Dr. Chris Annunziata of @orthovirginia will perform the surgery. — D.C. United (@dcunited) February 22, 2020

Arriola has been one of MLS’ top wingers since arriving from Club Tijuana back in 2017. In 65 combined league appearances, Arriola has scored 14 goals and added 12 assists while continuing to be a regular inclusion with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

The 25-year-old has earned 33 caps for the USMNT since making his debut back in 2016. He’s scored five goals while also representing the team in World Cup qualification, the Concacaf Nations League, and Concacaf Gold Cup.

A midfielder by trade, Arriola’s versatility has also been used on the wing and at right back for club and country. He was expected to play a major role for Ben Olsen’s side this season following the offseason departures of Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta.

With Arriola out, Olsen will have to look towards the likes of Ola Kamara, Yamil Asad, Edison Flores, and Julian Gressel for production.

The Eastern Conference club opens the 2020 regular season at Audi Field on Feb. 29th against the Colorado Rapids.