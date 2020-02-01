Gall aiming for bigger role in 2020 at Malmo

Romain Gall’s first impression with Swedish Allsvenskan side Malmo was positive, but since the U.S. Men’s National Team product has struggled for any playing time. With the 2020 season ready to kick off, Gall is eager to fight for his spot under new leadership at the club.

Jon Dahl Thomasson comes in for the departed Uwe Rosler hoping to lead the team to a league title. After finishing in second behind Djurgardens, Malmo may call on Gall for more productivity under the new manager. The club is currently on preseason camp in Spain, but Gall has yet to impress in a single friendly.

“I do not know why I didn’t play,” Gall said in an interview with Swedish outlet Expressen. “I think the coach needed to make some choices. I was not one of those he chose to play, but I continue to work hard,”

“Much is about getting used to the new style and everything about it. But everything falls into place so far. I think he implements his style. It is very different from last year. I think it works fine.”

Gall netted 11 goals in 40 appearances with Sundsvall in 2017-18, before making the move to Malmo. After six goals in 18 appearances in his first season, the American playmaker has only recorded three in his last 27 appearances.

Once a regular starter for the club, Gall has been reduced to minutes off the bench which linked him to a possible move away this transfer window. However, Gall has remained with the club with the first competitive opportunity to impress Thomasson coming in two weeks in the Svenska Cupen. The 25-year-old is making the most of the opportunity, rather than seeking an exit away.

“I see it as a fresh start,” Gall said. “It’s a new coach, new opportunities. I work hard every day and try to get my chance and then make the most of it. My future is here. I want to be here. New coach, new opportunities. So my focus is here.”

“It’s good to be here in Spain. I’m a little worn right now, but I get in better shape every day. So I feel good. We can have proper workouts, good weather, and we work out on grass. It is good for us to be able to prepare properly.”

Malmo also is in the Europa League Round of 32 with a two-legged date scheduled against Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. Should Gall impress the rest of camp and against Syrianska in the Swedish Cup, he could earn his first European minutes since Sept. 2019.

The Swedish side are expected to fight for another league title and should Gall play a key role, he could find a route back to USMNT duty under Gregg Berhalter for the first time.