Gio Reyna scores stunning first pro goal, in Dortmund's DFB Pokal loss to Werder Bremen

Gio Reyna’s integration into Borussia Dortmund’s first team has been a smooth one, with the 17-year-old earning regular appearances off the bench since the German giant returned from winter break.
What Reyna hadn’t done yet is score his first professional goal, at least not until Tuesday, when he unleashed a beauty of a right-footed curler to open his Dortmund scoring account.
The goal couldn’t keep Dortmund from falling to Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen, which held on for a 3-2 DFB Pokal win, but the tally showed off the considerable talent that has helped the young American break through at such a strong team.
The New York City FC academy product and son of former U.S. Men’s National Team captain Claudio Reyna has played in all four official matches Borussia Dortmund has played so far in 2020, including all three Bundesliga matches.
Tuesday marked his most significant playing time to date, as he played 24 minutes in the Dortmund defeat.
Borussia Dortmund returns to action on Saturday in a big Bundesliga clash with Bayer Leverkusen.
people wonderedwhy i am high on reyna and asking why he’s not already capped. get it now?
LikeLike
LoL. Imperative- with all due respect- you’re not exactly alone w/ high praise for Reyna. I still think a call up anytime prior would have been too premature. He has needed and still does need to be hyper-focused/spend as much time as possible w/ his club- one of the better places in the world to develop. Certainly- he keeps this rolling- we’ll see him very soon.
LikeLike
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2eEtLChrys
–
Keeper didn’t move. Awesome goal, AT 17 NO LESS!!!!!
LikeLike
That- was filthy.
LikeLike
Congrats, Gio Reyna! Beautiful piece of work!
LikeLike
Reyna goal gives me Ricardo Queresma from 2004-2008 nostalgia
LikeLike
Ricardo Quaresma
LikeLike
That announcer going nuts was perfect for this goal….
LikeLike
Haha “Reyna scores his first pro goal” might be the understatement of the century. Still trying to find the right superlative for that goal…
LikeLike