Gio Reyna scores stunning first pro goal, in Dortmund's DFB Pokal loss to Werder Bremen

Americans Abroad

Gio Reyna’s integration into Borussia Dortmund’s first team has been a smooth one, with the 17-year-old earning regular appearances off the bench since the German giant returned from winter break.

What Reyna hadn’t done yet is score his first professional goal, at least not until Tuesday, when he unleashed a beauty of a right-footed curler to open his Dortmund scoring account.

The goal couldn’t keep Dortmund from falling to Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen, which held on for a 3-2 DFB Pokal win, but the tally showed off the considerable talent that has helped the young American break through at such a strong team.

The New York City FC academy product and son of former U.S. Men’s National Team captain Claudio Reyna has played in all four official matches Borussia Dortmund has played so far in 2020, including all three Bundesliga matches.

Tuesday marked his most significant playing time to date, as he played 24 minutes in the Dortmund defeat.

Borussia Dortmund returns to action on Saturday in a big Bundesliga clash with Bayer Leverkusen.

