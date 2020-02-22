Gooch's strong year continues with latest game winning goal

Lynden Gooch’s strong 2020 year continued on Saturday as the American midfielder propelled Sunderland to a shutout win at home.

Gooch’s 11th league goal of the EFL League One season proved to be the winner as the Black Cats downed Bristol Rovers 3-0 at the Stadium of Light. It was Sunderland’s fourth league win in a row which has them up to fourth in the league table.

Phil Parkinson’s side had to wait but Gooch provided the breakthrough goal in the 71st minute. Chris Maguire’s cross allowed Gooch to stretch and score his third goal in his last three appearances.

Gooch now has five goals and one assist since the start of 2020, helping the club remain in the promotion playoff race. Charlie Wyke and Luke O’Nien capped the home win with goals nine minutes apart late in the second-half.

The 24-year-old also won three duels, completed one dribble, and made three recoveries.

Gooch’s strong play this season could see him earn his first U.S. Men’s National Team call up since May 2018. He currently has the most goals of any American in England.

Sunderland’s quest for promotion back to the EFL Championship continues on Feb. 25th at home against Fleetwood Town. The club are three points out of the top-two spots in League One, the only two automatic promotion spots in the division.