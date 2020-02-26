Ledezma, Llanez headline USMNT U-23 National Team preliminary Olympic Qualifying roster

Richard Ledezma, Ulysses Llanez, and Chris Richards headline a 50-player preliminary U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team roster for the upcoming Concacaf Olympic Qualifying tournament.

Concacaf announced the preliminary rosters for all eight participating teams on Wednesday, 22 days before the qualifying tournament begins in Guadalajara, Mexico. The tournament will run from March 20-April 1st, which will see two teams qualify for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Also included in Jason Kreis’ roster are additional European players Erik Palmer-Brown, Alex Mendez, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Christian Cappis.

Out of the 50 players on the preliminary roster, 32 come from MLS teams. Mason Toye, Brenden Aaronson, Paxton Pomykal, and Jonathan Lewis were just a few players to come from MLS.

Five goalkeepers were named with J.T. Marcinowski, Brady Scott, and David Ochoa the headliners of the group.

The final 20-player rosters will be revealed by Concacaf a week prior to the start of the tournament. After the official announcement, only injury-related changes will be permitted, up until 24 hours before each team’s first match.

The 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship will begin with a group stage between eight nations. After round robin play, the first and second place finishers of each group will advance to the semifinals.

The two semifinal matches will take place on March 30th with the semifinal winners advancing to the championship match of the tournament and the Olympics.

The USMNT U-23’s open play group stage play on March 20th against Costa Rica before facing the Dominican Republic on the 23rd and Mexico on the 26th.

Here’s all of the 50 players on the USMNT provisional roster:

GOALKEEPERS: David Ochoa, Matt Freese, J.T. Marcinowski, Drake Callender, Brady Scott.

DEFENDERS: Mark McKenzie, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Miles Robinson, Chris Richards, Chris Gloster, Aboubacar Keita, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Marco Farfan, Erik Palmer-Brown, Julian Araujo, Sam Vines, Auston Trusty, Reggie Cannon, Kyle Duncan.

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson, Richard Ledezma, Paxton Pomykal, Brandon Servania, Jackson Yueill, Djordje Mihailovic, Hassani Dotson, Luca De La Torre, Alex Mendez, Christian Cappis, James Sands, Keaton Parks, Derrick Jones, Chris Durkin.

FORWARDS: Ulysses Llanez, Mason Toye, Indiana Vassilev, Emmanuel Sabbi, Brooks Lennon, Brandon Vazquez, Sebastian Soto, Sebastian Saucedo, Konrad de la Fuente, Jeremy Ebobisse, Josh Perez, Benji Michel, Jonathan Lewis, Jesus Ferreira, Omir Fernandez,