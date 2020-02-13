Nashville SC stadium project moving forward after revised deal agreed

Nashville SC’s stadium project was in danger of falling apart, but a revised agreement with the city of Nashville, will allow the project to move forward.

The revised deal, announced by Nashville SC and city officials, will see the MLS expansion team pay up to an additional $54 million, effectively eliminating the taxpayer and budget burden for the city.

“We are very happy to be moving forward with the stadium construction,” said Nashville SC owner John Ingram. “The investment we are making is not just for our soccer team, it is an investment in the future of Nashville and the Fairgrounds.”

The stadium project, and the future of MLS in Nashville, appeared to fall into jeopardy after new Nashville mayor John Cooper balked at the previously-agreed arrangement between the city and the MLS expansion team. The revised agreement unveiled on Thursday appears to pave the way for the stadium project to move forward, and for construction to finally begin.

“I’m so glad we’ve reached a better deal for Nashville,” Cooper said. “I’m grateful to Nashville Soccer Holdings and John Ingram for understanding our city’s financial realities and agreeing to pay up to $54 million in additional costs.

“This deal saves the taxpayers money and provides a better site plan for the Fairgrounds. Today is an exciting step forward for sports in Nashville and I’m ready for the first Nashville SC game on February 29th.”

The revised stadium deal consists of the following:

The Team will pay for infrastructure in the immediate vicinity of the stadium estimated to be $19 million.

The team will assume metro’s obligation to pay up to $35 Million toward lease payments.

The Team has agreed to a general statement of principles for parcel 8C in the 10 acre mixed-use development to account for an open plaza that can serve the operational needs of multiple Fairgrounds uses.

Metro has authorized initiation of the demolition contract and will proceed with the demolition process immediately.

The new stadium was originally slated to be built in time to open during the 2022 season, but delays and cost overruns could force Nashville SC to push that target date further back.

Nashville SC will play at Nissan Stadium until its stadium projected is completed. The team’s first MLS match takes place at Nissan Stadium on February 29th against Atlanta United.