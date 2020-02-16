Paul Arriola suffers serious knee injury in D.C. United preseason match

Paul Arriola suffered a knee injury on Saturday in a D.C. United preseason match, and it appears to be a serious one.

Arriola suffered a suspected ACL tear and will undergo an MRI on Sunday or Monday to determine the severity of the injury suffered on Saturday in a preseason match against Orlando City, according to the Washington Post.

The injury would be a devastating blow to Arriola and D.C. United, which is already coping with the offseason departures of Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta. Peruvian midfielder Edison Flores was signed, and Julian Gressel was acquired from Atlanta United, but losing Arriola would put a devastating dent in D.C. United plans heading into the 2020 season.

If Arriola has suffered a torn ACL, then it would effectively rule him out for the rest of 2020, which would be a blow to the U.S. Men’s National Team. Arriola had become a regular under Gregg Berhalter, as one of the team’s most experienced and dependable wingers.

Arriola projected to be a potential starter for the USMNT in Nations League and in World Cup qualifying in the second half of 2020, but if his knee injury is as serious as feared, then the 25-year-old could be ruled out for the rest of the year.

The timetable for recovery from a torn ACL is in the nine-month range.

Arriola has been a steady standout for D.C. United since arriving in 2017 via a $3 million transfer from Club Tijuana. The California-born midfielder has established himself as a hard-working two-way winger, versatile enough to play on either wing, in central midfield, and even at right back when needed.