Report: Bobby Wood weighing MLS opportunities

Bobby Wood is reportedly open to a move to MLS clubs, though the first one linked to a potential move for him is no longer in the mix.

After recently being linked with Eastern Conference club FC Cincinnati, Wood has reportedly turned down an offer to join the second-year MLS side. German outlet Bild claims Wood turned down the offer, but added that Wood’s representatives are weighing other possibilities in MLS.

Wood has struggled for playing time with German second-division side Hamburg this season, making just six appearances, with two of them being starts. The 27-year-old was not a part of Hamburg’s 18-man squad for Monday’s 3-1 league win over Bochum.

After making his debut in German Football back in 2010, Wood has bounced around between several clubs. After 17 goals in 31 appearances for Union Berlin in 2015-16, Wood joined Hamburg and totaled 12 goals in 50 Bundesliga appearances.

He’s also spent time with 1860 Munich, Hannover, and Erzgeburge Aue.

Wood’s international status has also taken a hit with his decrease of appearances abroad. He has earned 44 caps with the USMNT, but none since 2018 under then interim head coach Dave Sarachan.

FC Cincinnati finished last in MLS in its inaugural season, while also finishing last in the league with 31 goals scored, but has revamped its forward line with the signings of Japanese striker Yuya Kubo and recent loan acquisition of Jurgen Locadia. Wood could have helped provide even more depth, but now appears to be a missed target for the Ohio club.

Wood is in the final year of his current contract with Hamburg, and will be free to leave this summer. He could wait until then to make a move to MLS, but FC Cincinnati’s offer for him could complicate matters, and force any interested team to make a trade with Cincinnati to acquire his MLS rights.