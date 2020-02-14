Report: FC Cincinnati head coach Jans under investigation for alleged use of racial slur

FC Cincinnati head coach Ron Jans is reportedly in some hot water.

Jans has been accused of using a racial slur and has “stepped away” from the team while an investigation is completed, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The Dutch manager has apparently claimed that he used the N-word while singing along to a song played in the locker room,

The MLS Players Association issued a statement on Friday afternoon with regards to the situation.

“The Players Association was very recently made aware of extremely inappropriate comments made by FC Cincinnati coach Ron Jans,” read the statement. “We have made a report to the appropriate league officials and expect an immediate and thorough league investigation to be conducted.”

Jans, 61, allegedly had another incident occur last season in which he made comments about slavery prior to the match against D.C. United on Oct. 6.

FC Cincinnati is still in the midst of its preseason preparations. The team is scheduled to start its 2020 MLS campaign on the road on March 1 against the New York Red Bulls.