Ron Jans resigns from FC Cincinnati after accusations of using racial slur

After an MLSPA investigation was opened last week for accusations of inappropriate language, Ron Jans has resigned from his position as head coach of FC Cincinnati with the team just 12 days away of its first game of the season.

“As Major League Soccer’s investigation unfolded and some themes emerged, Ron offered his resignation and we agreed that it was the best course of action for everyone involved with FC Cincinnati.” said club president Jeff Berding.

The 61-year-old Dutchman is alleged to have used a racial slur while singing along to a song in the locker room at the team’s preseason camp in Bradenton, Florida.

A response statement from MLSPA cited ‘extremely inappropriate comments’ and it is unknown which player or player combination raised the concern to prompt the investigation.

“We place the utmost importance on a strong culture within our club, beginning in our locker room, and that every person connected with FC Cincinnati feels valued, respected and trusted. Racial and cultural diversity is a major part of what makes the game of soccer so special, and we place the highest priority on respecting every person involved in our game. This includes absolutely everyone associated with our club, from our locker room and front office, all the way through to our fans,” said Berding.

French assistant coach Yoann Damet, 29, will once again step up from his assistant coaching role to guide the team through its initial phase of 2020, though a statement provided by the club mentions general manager Gerard Nijkamp will begin a global search for a long-term solution.

Damet owned a 3-10-0 line in MLS play during Cincinnati’s disastrous expansion season when he coached in relief of Alan Koch in 2019.

FC Cincinnati opens up the season on March 1st against New York Red Bulls in Harrison, New Jersey.