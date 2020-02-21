Solo, Davis, Magee headline first year eligible players for National Soccer Hall of Fame

The National Soccer Hall of Fame announced the 42 individuals eligible for the player Class of 2020, with 12 players entering their first year of eligibility.

Hope Solo, Brad Davis, Herculez Gomez, Mike Magee, and Clarance Goodsen headline the list of players who enter their first year of eligibility. Also in their first year are Whitney Engen, Carlos Ruiz, Nat Borchers, Conor Casey, Justin Mapp, Jamison Olave, Robbie Rodgers, Jen Buczkowski, and Kelly Smith.

Solo earned 202 caps with the USWNT, winning two Olympics Gold Medals and one FIFA Women’s World Cup. She was the 2009 U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year and was named the FIFA Women’s World Cup Golden Glove winner in 2011 and 2015.

Davis won two MLS Cups during his 14-year professional career while also winning one Concacaf Gold Cup with the USMNT. Magee also won two MLS Cups with the L.A. Galaxy while also wining the 2013 MLS MVP.

Goodson and Gomez are also former MLS players, both earning at least 20 caps for the USMNT.

Voting for the player, veteran and builder categories will start on March 18th, in which the Hall of Fame will reveal ballots for those categories in the coming weeks.

Eddie Lewis, Chris Klein, Kate Markgraf, Clint Mathis, Jaime Moreno, and Steve Ralston will enter their final year of eligibility. If not selected, the six will move to the veteran category in 2021.

Each voter will select 10 candidates and any player receiving 66.7% or higher will earn their place in the Hall of Fame. Players receiving less than five percent will be removed from contention until they are eligible for the veteran ballot.

All individuals need to be retired from playing for three calendar years, but no more than ten in order to be eligible for the player ballot. Players will also need to have either of the two following categories: 1) Having played in at least 20 full international games for the United States. 2) Having played at least five seasons in an American first-division professional league. Players also need to be named to a postseason league all-star team at least once.

Here is the full 2020 Hall of Fame player ballot:

David Beckham

Gregg Berhalter

Carlos Bocanegra

Shannon Boxx

Lori Chalupney

Lauren Cheney Holiday

Steve Cherundolo

Brian Ching

Kenny Cooper

Jeff Cunningham

Kevin Hartman

Frankie Hejduk

Thierry Henry

Stuart Holden

Eddie Johnson

Amy LePeilbet

Lori Lindsey

Pablo Mastroeni

Heather Mitts

Cat Reddick Whitehill

Aly Wagner

Josh Wolff

