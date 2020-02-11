Steffen returns to Manchester for knee examinations

Zack Steffen has left Fortuna Dusseldorf training to undergo further examinations on his knee.

The Bundesliga club announced Tuesday that Steffen has returned to his parent club Manchester City for the next dew days. Fortuna Dusseldorf physiotherapist Lucas Trittel, who is involved in all processes as part of the medical department, will accompany Steffen.

Steffen has been sidelined since Dec. 22nd with a knee injury, forcing him to miss the start of the second-half of the German season. He also missed the USMNT’s November Concacaf Nations League matches with knee tendonitis.

When on the pitch, Steffen has been one of the consistent goalkeepers in the Bundesliga. The former Columbus Crew man is sixth in the division with 67 saves this season, while also posting a 0.88 GAA (goals against average).

Both clubs have been in constant communication in regards to Steffen’s injury. Fortuna Dusseldorf sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel and Manchester City sporting director Txiki Begiristain have agreed on this procedure in close consultation with the medical departments of both clubs.

The 24-year-old returned to training last week for Dusseldorf, but could be set for another frustrating spell on the sidelines.

Dusseldorf has struggled in the top-flight this season, currently sitting 16th in the 18-team league. Despite advancing to the German Cup quarterfinals last week, Dusseldorf have only earned four league wins this campaign, which let to the firing of Friedhelm Funkel earlier this year.