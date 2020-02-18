SBISoccer.com

The SBI Show: Episode 288 (with Frank DeBoer and Tristan Blackmon)

The SBI Show: Episode 288 (with Frank DeBoer and Tristan Blackmon)

Featured

The SBI Show: Episode 288 (with Frank DeBoer and Tristan Blackmon)

By 1 hour ago

By: |

The Concacaf Champions League is back, as Major League Soccer’s best teams prepare to try and end the league’s jinx in the continental competition.

Episode 288 of The SBI Show dives into CCL, with host Ives Galarcep discussing the five MLS teams competing this week. Joining the show are Atlanta United head coach Frank DeBoer, who discusses the team’s many roster changes, replacing Darlington Nagbe, his relationship with Pity Martinez, and much more.

Also joining the show is LAFC defender Tristan Blackmon, who discusses his evolution as a defender, playing for Bob Bradley, and LAFC’s ambitions to have any even better 2020 after setting records in 2019.

Give Episode 288 of The SBI Show a listen:

, , , Featured, MLS- Atlanta, MLS- LAFC, Podcasts

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home