Tyler Adams to miss Champions League match with calf injury

Tyler Adams is set for another stint on the sidelines, with his latest injury set to cost him his chance at making his UEFA Champions League debut.

Adams is set to miss a week with a calf injury suffered recently in training with RB Leipzig, meaning he will miss the German club’s upcoming Champions League clash with Tottenham.

Having returned in December from a long injury layoff, Adams had settled into a regular starting role for RB Leipzig, but will now miss this weekend’s match against Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen, as well as next week’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Tottenham, which would have marked Adams’ UEFA Champions League debut.

“Ever since I was a little kid, all I can do anytime someone mentions Champions League, I get goosebumps,” Adams recently told SI’s Planet Futbol Podcast. “Because hearing that anthem from a young age, I mean, usually I’m on my couch, you know, turning the TV on and watching everyone walk out to it. And I’m like, ‘Wow, what a sight that is.’ I can’t imagine what they’re feeling.

“And then to potentially be one of those players now that kids are turning on their TVs and watching me walk out to it is a special feeling. So I hope I have that opportunity.”

Adams will now have to wait a bit longer for that opportunity with what is the latest injury setback for a player who has endured several injuries in just the past year. He missed six weeks last spring with a groin injury before making a brief return prior to skipping the Concacaf Gold Cup in order to recover. A torn ligament in his foot soon followed, then a groin injury, leaving Adams sidelined from June through December of 2019.

Adams, who turns 21 on Friday, had recently worked his way back into the starting rotation for RB Leipzig, which has enjoyed a strong season in the Bundesliga. Adams has seen time at right back, right wingback, and in his favored defensive midfield role, with RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann making full use of Adams’ versatility.