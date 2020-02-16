Weah makes first appearance for Lille since August

For the first time since August 2019, Timothy Weah stepped on the pitch for Ligue 1 side Lille.

Weah played the final 15 minutes of Lille’s 2-1 home defeat to Marseille on Sunday. It was Weah’s third league appearance of the season and first since Aug. 19th after dealing with numerous injuries this season.

80′ 🔄 Tim Weah is on … ➡️ Weah

⬅️ Onana #LOSCOM 1-2 — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) February 16, 2020

Despite a 51st minute goal from Victor Osimhen, Lille conceded two goals in a two-minute span to suffer their ninth league loss of the campaign.

The 19-year-old American joined Lille on a $12 million deal from Paris Saint-Germain back in July 2019. He totaled 74 minutes in matches against Nantes and Amiens in August, but had been sidelined until January with a torn hamstring.

Weah returned to training back in mid-January and returned to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday.

His injury forced him to miss 22 league matches, as well as Lille’s Champions League group stage schedule throughout the end of 2019. Weah also missed out on several U.S. Men’s National Team camps under head coach Gregg Berhalter, who he’s yet to appear for since the 46-year-old took over in Dec. 2018.

Should he remain injury-free, Weah could be a possible candidate for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team who kick off Olympic Qualifying in March. Jason Kreis’ side are seeking its first Olympic berth since 2008 and will face Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic in group stage play.

Now with his fitness coming back, Weah will aim to continue earning consistent first team minutes and help Lille remain in the top-four race in Ligue 1. The club are in fourth place with 40 points through 25 matches, two points clear of fifth place Monaco.

Up next is a home date with Toulouse on Feb. 22nd.