Weah to miss remainder of season with injury

Timothy Weah is unlikely to return for French Ligue 1 side Lille this season.

Lille manager Christophe Galtier confirmed Saturday that Weah will miss the rest of the domestic season due to a new hamstring injury. The 20-year-old has struggled to make an impact in France this season, missing all but three games due to hamstring issues.

🎙 Galtier : "Je vais emmener 20 joueurs à Nantes. Timothy Weah est revenu aujourd'hui, il va bien. Sa saison est terminée, on espère l'avoir à la reprise de la saison prochaine. Saad Agouzoul sera opérationnel à partir de la semaine prochaine". — LOSC (@losclive) February 29, 2020

Weah made his return back on Feb. 16th, but re-injured himself in the process after a 10-minute cameo against Marseille.

The 19-year-old American joined Lille on a $12 million deal from Paris Saint-Germain back in July 2019. He totaled 74 minutes in matches against Nantes and Amiens in August, but had been sidelined until January with a torn hamstring.

His injury forced him to miss 22 league matches, as well as Lille’s Champions League group stage schedule throughout the end of 2019. Weah also missed out on several U.S. Men’s National Team camps under head coach Gregg Berhalter, who he’s yet to appear for since the 46-year-old took over in Dec. 2018.

He’s earned eight caps with the USMNT, scoring his only goal back in May 2018.

With his status ruled out for the next few months, Weah is unlikely to play a role in the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team’s upcoming Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Mexico after not being named to Jason Kreis’ preliminary 50-player roster.

Lille are currently fourth in Ligue 1 this season.