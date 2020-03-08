Donovan, Wynalda share points in first ever head coaching showdown

SBISoccer.com

A pair of former U.S. Men’s National Team stars met as head coaches for the first time on Saturday in the USL Championship.

Landon Donovan’s San Diego Loyal earned a 1-1 draw in their USL debut against Eric Wynalda’s Las Vegas Lights. Both teams scored in the opening 15 minutes splitting the points on opening day.

Junior Burgos’ missile from 35-yards out in the fourth minute put the Lights on the board after the playmaker’s shot went in off the crossbar.

However, the Loyal would hit back as Charlie Adams’ finish in the 15th minute made it 1-1 from San Diego. The midfielder took possession before hitting a low shot into the bottom-right corner.

The Loyal held their own against the Lights, out-possessing them 59%-to-41%. Wynalda’s side will be discouraged after outshooting San Diego 21-to-3 and conceding on the Loyal’s only shot on goal.

6,100 fans came out to support both teams in what ended up being a sellout in the Loyal’s home season opener.

The Loyal next travel to Sounders II on Wednesday while Las Vegas hosts Sacramento Republic on March 14th.

