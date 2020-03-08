Donovan, Wynalda share points in first ever head coaching showdown

A pair of former U.S. Men’s National Team stars met as head coaches for the first time on Saturday in the USL Championship.

Landon Donovan’s San Diego Loyal earned a 1-1 draw in their USL debut against Eric Wynalda’s Las Vegas Lights. Both teams scored in the opening 15 minutes splitting the points on opening day.

Junior Burgos’ missile from 35-yards out in the fourth minute put the Lights on the board after the playmaker’s shot went in off the crossbar.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

However, the Loyal would hit back as Charlie Adams’ finish in the 15th minute made it 1-1 from San Diego. The midfielder took possession before hitting a low shot into the bottom-right corner.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Loyal held their own against the Lights, out-possessing them 59%-to-41%. Wynalda’s side will be discouraged after outshooting San Diego 21-to-3 and conceding on the Loyal’s only shot on goal.

6,100 fans came out to support both teams in what ended up being a sellout in the Loyal’s home season opener.

The Loyal next travel to Sounders II on Wednesday while Las Vegas hosts Sacramento Republic on March 14th.