Garber issues statement amidst ongoing Coronavirus pandemic

MLS commission Don Garber issued a statement on Sunday in response to the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic.

The league announced on Thursday that there would be a 30-day suspension of matches due to the ongoing concerns in North America. There has been no training sessions as well for all 26 MLS teams, but a decision regarding the next few weeks is expected to be made on Monday.

“During this rapidly changing time, we will take every necessary precaution, and I ask you to do the same,” Garber said. “This moment in our history transcends sport. It is a time for all of us to come together and take care of each other. Your support has always meant everything to us, but never more so than now.”

Garber stated that MLS is working with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), along with local public health authorities, to create a plan for the coming weeks. Every game set to take place during the suspension period is expected to be rescheduled with previously purchased tickets for those games being honored on the new dates.

The MLS joined the likes of the NBA, NHL, MLB, and NCAA who all took individual action regarding their schedules. The NBA and NHL have suspended their respective regular seasons for now, while MLB has postponed Spring Training for roughly two weeks and will re-evaluate after that.

The NCAA cancelled both the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments while the Winter and Spring seasons have also been suspended.

Here’s is Commissioner Garber’s full statement:

