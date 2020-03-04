Impact adds veteran midfielder Wanyama from Tottenham

The Montreal Impact added a physical presence to its midfield to partner with club captain Samuel Piette.

Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama joined the Canadian club from English Premier League side Tottenham on Tuesday. Wanyama signed a Designated Player contract following a free transfer from England, signing a three-year contract with the club.

“Victor is an important player with a great career,” Impact Sporting Director Olivier Renard said. “His undeniable experience will also help support the young players and help them progress.”

The 28-year-old makes the move to MLS after totaling four seasons with Tottenham. In his time under Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho, Wanyama registered six goals and one assist in 69 Premier League appearances. He helped Spurs reach the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final despite not dressing in the final against Liverpool. He also won the Premier League Goal of the Month award for his strike against the Reds in Feb. 2018.

Wanyama also has played for Southampton, Scottish Premiership side Celtic, and Belgium club Beerschot AC. He won two Scottish Premiership titles and one FA Cup.

Earning 56 caps with the Kenyan National Team, Wanyama is also the team captain, participating in both World Cup Qualifying and the Africa Cup of Nations. He’s scored six goals for his country.

“I’m really happy to join an exciting club like the Montreal Impact,” Wanyama said. “MLS continues to grow every season and I’m looking forward to bringing further awareness to this team, city and league across Africa. When I spoke to Thierry and he told me he wanted me to join him in Montreal, I didn’t have to think twice.”

“He has always been a player that I’ve admired, and I am really happy to get the opportunity to work with him and to play a part that can ensure that the Montreal Impact have an improved season and hopefully reach the ultimate stages of the competitions in which we compete. I think the Saputo family and the management team in Montreal have a great plan in place and I am hoping I can make a great contribution to the success of this project.”

The Impact are 1-0-0 so far in MLS play after a 2-1 Opening Day win over the New England Revolution.