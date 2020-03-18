Josef Martinez undergoes successful knee surgery

Josef Martinez may not play another minute this season for Atlanta United, but has one obstacle out of his way for a full recovery.

The Venezuelan goalscorer underwent a successful knee surgery on Wednesday and will now began rehabilitation following a torn ACL. Martinez suffered the injury on Opening Day of the 2020 MLS season and is expected to miss the rest of the season for the Five Stripes.

He took to social media to not only thank his doctors for their work, but also to remind supporters to take care of each other during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

“In the midst of the humanitarian crisis we are all living through, in which more than ever we need to think about and take care of each other, just wanted to share that I’m blessed that my knee surgery today went well,” Martinez said in the post.

“I want to personally thank UPMC in Pittsburgh, doctors Freddie Fu and Volker Musahl (pictured), @atlutd, my teammates and most of all the city of Atlanta for the unconditional support. Also, everyone in Venezuela and around the world for the good wishes and support. God bless and protect us all in these challenging times.”

Martinez has made a major impact for the Five Stripes since moving from Italian side Torino in 2017. In 103 appearances for the 2018 MLS Cup winners, Martinez has scored 90 goals while also helping the club to a U.S. Open Cup title and Campeones Cup title in 2019.

March 12th saw MLS suspended its current season for 30 days due to the continuing impact the Coronavirus is making around the world. Atlanta United picked up wins in both of their opening league matches, but were down 3-0 on aggregate to Liga MX side Club America in the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals.

There is no timetable for Martinez’s return as well as the re-opening of the MLS regular season.