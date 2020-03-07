Josh Sargent scores in opening minutes for Werder Bremen

Josh Sargent got the start for Werder Bremen since the end of January and he wasted no time impacting the game.

The 20-year-old found the back of the net in impressive fashion after only two minutes to give Bremen an early lead against struggling Hertha Berlin.

Sargent picked up a pass from Leonardo Bittencourt about 40 yards out from goal. He proceeded to dribble about ten yards before hammering the ball home inside the far post.

WHAT A HIT JOSH SARGENT! 🚀 The American put @werderbremen_en ahead early at Hertha with his first @Bundesliga_EN goal in almost four months. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5LwxcUWYvO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 7, 2020

The impressive finish was Sargent’s first goal since October 19, when he scored a 79th minute equalizer against this same Hertha Berlin side. It was his third goal of the Bundesliga season and the fifth of his brief professional career.

The goal also broke a lengthy goalless drought for Werder Bremen as a team. They had been shut out in their previous four matches and hadn’t scored a goal since a 3-2 win in the German Cup Round of 16 back on February 4. Lack of scoring has been a major reason the team sits in 17th place in the Bundesliga, four points back from avoiding automatic relegation and only a point out of last. Their 25 goals heading into today’s match was the fewest in the league.

As for Sargent’s season, he hasn’t been getting many starts for Werder Bremen lately, but he has seen the field as a substitute on a regular basis over the past couple of months. Today is his 11th start in all competitions so far this season with an additional 11 as a sub. He had totaled 761 minutes of league action heading into this afternoon’s clash in the German capital with a pair of assists to go along with his trio of goals.