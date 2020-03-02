MLS Power Rankings (Week 1): Sporting KC, Loons, Crew climb after opening wins

Sporting Kansas City, Minnesota United and the Columbus Crew were among the teams to make moves up the latest SBI MLS Power Rankings after earning victories in the opening week of the season.

Sporting KC and the Loons both posted impressive road wins, while the Crew knocked off highly-rated New York City FC, though the early red-card in that contest clearly impacted the outcome (which is why you don’t see NYCFC dropping after the loss).

Atlanta United climbed into second place after success both in Concacaf Champions League and in its season-opening road win against Nashville SC. The news that Josef Martinez suffered a torn ACL is devastating, but that won’t change their rating. Ultimately, it will be the team’s results that determine if the Five Stripes can stay near the top.

Inter Miami saw a considerable slide after its season-opening loss to Los Angeles FC. The slide isn’t because the expansion team didn’t perform admirably, but rather because the preseason ranking is where we see Inter Miami when the season is over, and right now the team is a piece or two away from being a serious contender.

Here are the SBI MLS Power Rankings after Week 1:

SBI MLS POWER RANKINGS

1. LOS ANGELES FC (1-0)

🔼 2. ATLANTA UNITED (1-0)



🔽 3. SEATTLE SOUNDERS (1-0)

4. NEW YORK CITY FC (0-1)

🔼 5. SPORTING KANSAS CITY (1-0)

🔼 6. MINNESOTA UNITED (1-0)

🔽 7. TORONTO FC (0-0-1)

🔼 8. COLUMBUS CREW (1-0)

🔽 9. LA GALAXY (0-0-1)

🔼 10. FC DALLAS (1-0)

🔼 11. NEW YORK RED BULLS (1-0)

🔼 12. MONTREAL IMPACT (1-0)

🔽 13. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (0-1)

🔽 14. INTER MIAMI CF (0-1)

🔽 15. PHILADELPHIA UNION (0-1)

🔽 16. PORTLAND TIMBERS (0-1)

17. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (0-0-1)

🔼 18. HOUSTON DYNAMO (0-0-1)

🔼 19. COLORADO RAPIDS (1-0)

🔽 20. REAL SALT LAKE (0-0-1)

🔽 21. D.C. UNITED (0-1)

🔼 22. ORLANDO CITY (0-0-1)

🔼 23. CHICAGO FIRE (0-1)

🔽 24. NASHVILLE SC (0-1)

🔽 25. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (0-1)

26. FC CINCINNATI (0-1)