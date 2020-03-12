MLS season suspended, USMNT friendlies canceled amid Coronavirus pandemic

American Soccer will be put on hold for the foreseeable future as Major League Soccer and U.S. Soccer join the growing ranks of sports organizations putting postponing events amid the Coronavirus pandemic that has spread across the globe.

MLS has suspended the 2020 season for 30 days in response to the growing Coronavirus pandemic. The decision comes a day after the NBA announced its decision to suspend its season.

“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season – based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time.”

U.S. Soccer’s scheduled U.S. Men’s National Team friendlies with Netherlands and Wales have also been canceled. U.S. Soccer has also canceled plans for USWNT friendlies in April against Brazil and Australia.

“With the health of our players, coaches, staff and fans as our main priority, U.S. Soccer has decided it was in the best interest to cancel the majority of our upcoming domestic and international camps at all levels, including our senior Men’s and Women’s National Team games in March and April, due to the outbreak of COVID-19,” said U.S. Soccer Chief Medical Officer George Chiampas. “We have been in communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local departments of public health, and after those conversations and continuously monitoring the situation, we strongly believe this is the best decision considering the ongoing worldwide health situation.”

The upcoming Concacaf Olympic Qualifying tournament, scheduled to begin next week in Guadalajara, Mexico, has yet to be postponed, but it’s playing appears very unlikely now. the United States was a strong contender to win the tournament, which would help the American men qualify for the Olympics for the first time since 2008.

Concacaf did announce the postponement of the Concacaf Champions League, which includes Thursday’s scheduled CCL quarterfinal match between Los Angeles FC and Cruz Azul at Banc of Calfiornia Stadium in Los Angeles.