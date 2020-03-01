Must-See Goal: Carlos Vela

Carlos Vela’s first MLS game of 2020 saw the Mexican star pick up where he left off last season.

Vela’s first-half chip over Luis Robles sprung LAFC into the lead over Inter Miami at Banc of California Stadium, extending the forward’s consecutive league scoring streak to 10 games. It was also quite the birthday present for the 31-year-old who continues to be one of the top forwards in MLS.

After picking up the ball in Miami’s side of the field, Vela created enough room for himself to send a weighted shot over the veteran Robles and in for LAFC’s first goal of the season.

Who else but @11carlosV?!?!?!? El Capitán nets our first goal of Season 3!#LAFCvMIA 1-0 pic.twitter.com/hlVaRs7NUI — LAFC (@LAFC) March 1, 2020

It was Vela’s 51st career MLS goal, which at the time put LAFC in front over the expansion side.