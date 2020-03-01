SBISoccer.com

Must-See Goal: Carlos Vela

Must-See Goal: Carlos Vela

Featured

Must-See Goal: Carlos Vela

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Carlos Vela’s first MLS game of 2020 saw the Mexican star pick up where he left off last season.

Vela’s first-half chip over Luis Robles sprung LAFC into the lead over Inter Miami at Banc of California Stadium, extending the forward’s consecutive league scoring streak to 10 games. It was also quite the birthday present for the 31-year-old who continues to be one of the top forwards in MLS.

After picking up the ball in Miami’s side of the field, Vela created enough room for himself to send a weighted shot over the veteran Robles and in for LAFC’s first goal of the season.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It was Vela’s 51st career MLS goal, which at the time put LAFC in front over the expansion side.

, , Featured, Must-See Goals

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home