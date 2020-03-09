SBISoccer.com

Must-See Goal: Carlos Vela

Must-See Goal: Carlos Vela

Major League Soccer

Must-See Goal: Carlos Vela

By 44 minutes ago

By: |

For the second straight week, Carlos Vela sent Banc of California Stadium bonkers as he bagged his second goal of the MLS regular season.

His left-footed free kick in the 38th minute beat Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake and found the top-left corner. It pulled LAFC level after Sergio Santos’ strike earlier in the half put the Union in front.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

With his goal, Vela became the third-fastest player in MLS history to score 50 goals. It was a frantic first half between the two sides who each had numerous chances to further extend the scoreline.

What did you think of Vela’s goal? Was it the forward’s best in MLS?

Share your thoughts below.

, , Major League Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home