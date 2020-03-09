Must-See Goal: Carlos Vela

For the second straight week, Carlos Vela sent Banc of California Stadium bonkers as he bagged his second goal of the MLS regular season.

His left-footed free kick in the 38th minute beat Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake and found the top-left corner. It pulled LAFC level after Sergio Santos’ strike earlier in the half put the Union in front.

With his goal, Vela became the third-fastest player in MLS history to score 50 goals. It was a frantic first half between the two sides who each had numerous chances to further extend the scoreline.

