Must-See Goal: Jakob Glesnes

MLS- Philadelphia Union

Sunday night’s LAFC-Philadelphia Union was chock full of amazing goals, but none were better than the 40-yard wonder goal scored by a big Norwegian whose shooting power would put Erling Haaland to shame.

Union centerback Jakob Glesnes blasted a long-distance free kick that shocked LAFC goalkeeper Ken Vermeer and is an early candidate for MLS Goal of the Year.

Enjoy:

