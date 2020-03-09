Must-See Goal: Jakob Glesnes

Sunday night’s LAFC-Philadelphia Union was chock full of amazing goals, but none were better than the 40-yard wonder goal scored by a big Norwegian whose shooting power would put Erling Haaland to shame.

Union centerback Jakob Glesnes blasted a long-distance free kick that shocked LAFC goalkeeper Ken Vermeer and is an early candidate for MLS Goal of the Year.

Enjoy:

Powerful headers.

Smart tackles.

Absolute bangers from distance. 🔥What a STRIKE from our center-back, Jakob Glesnes 🔥#DOOP | #LAFCvPHI 2 – 2 pic.twitter.com/1k7RI9uCSv — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) March 9, 2020

