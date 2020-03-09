Must-See Goal: Jakob Glesnes

Sunday night’s LAFC-Philadelphia Union was chock full of amazing goals, but none were better than the 40-yard wonder goal scored by a big Norwegian whose shooting power would put Erling Haaland to shame.
Union centerback Jakob Glesnes blasted a long-distance free kick that shocked LAFC goalkeeper Ken Vermeer and is an early candidate for MLS Goal of the Year.
Enjoy:
Powerful headers.
Smart tackles.
Absolute bangers from distance.
🔥What a STRIKE from our center-back, Jakob Glesnes 🔥#DOOP | #LAFCvPHI 2 – 2 pic.twitter.com/1k7RI9uCSv
— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) March 9, 2020
