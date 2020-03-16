PSV extends Ledezma's contract through 2022

American midfielder Richie Ledezma will stay at PSV Eindhoven through the 2021-22 season after the club announced a contract extension on Monday.

Ledezma is a product of the Real Salt Lake academy and he originally signed with PSV in December of 2018 on a one-and-a-half- year deal with a club option to extend by two years. The club have triggered that extension, according to their announcement.

He has not played for PSV’s senior team, yet, but he made his debut with their U-21 side, Jong PSV, at the beginning of the season. He has four goals with the team and is the only teenager in the Dutch second tier. He’s trained with the first team, most recently when he travelled to their winter camp in Qatar.

Ledezma was supposed to be part of the U.S. U-23 Men’s National Team that was slated to take part in Olympic Qualifying this spring. The global outbreak of coronavirus has put those plans on hold, however.

He is yet to make his debut with the U.S. Men’s National Team, but he is a regular with the U-20s and U-23s. He was part of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup team that advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament last June in Poland.

Ledezma was born in Phoenix to Mexican parents and has been contacted by Mexico to play for El Tri in the future. He’s remained non committal on which federation he will represent at the senior level while still playing for the U.S. at the youth level.